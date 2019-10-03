THE MOON'S PURPOSE, COMPOSITION, AND IMPACT

to Google Calendar - THE MOON'S PURPOSE, COMPOSITION, AND IMPACT - 2019-10-03 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - THE MOON'S PURPOSE, COMPOSITION, AND IMPACT - 2019-10-03 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - THE MOON'S PURPOSE, COMPOSITION, AND IMPACT - 2019-10-03 13:30:00 iCalendar - THE MOON'S PURPOSE, COMPOSITION, AND IMPACT - 2019-10-03 13:30:00

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway , Hoover, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents The Moon's Purpose, Composition and Impact with Gene Byrd, Professor Emeritus, Department of Physics and Astronomy, The University of Alabama.

Beyond the moon landing 50 years ago, we would like to learn about the moon's origins, substance, possible life, and many fables and traditions. The world Outer Space Treaty even prohibits countries from claiming sovereignty of any celestial body, including the moon.

Free admission! See olli.ua.edu for complete program listing.

Info

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway , Hoover, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That
205-348-6482
to Google Calendar - THE MOON'S PURPOSE, COMPOSITION, AND IMPACT - 2019-10-03 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - THE MOON'S PURPOSE, COMPOSITION, AND IMPACT - 2019-10-03 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - THE MOON'S PURPOSE, COMPOSITION, AND IMPACT - 2019-10-03 13:30:00 iCalendar - THE MOON'S PURPOSE, COMPOSITION, AND IMPACT - 2019-10-03 13:30:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours