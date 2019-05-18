Montevallo Yoga Festival, MOYO Fest, is a one- of- a- kind event in central Alabama. The third annual festival is a day-long event that takes place on May 18, 2019. The MOYO Fest offers a variety of yoga, health and wellness activities and workshops for all levels and stages of life. It is designed to welcome anyone who is interested in learning not only about yoga but health and wellness. Local health and wellness vendors, and two delicious and healthful meals are also included in the day's activities.