Montevallo Yoga Festival

to Google Calendar - Montevallo Yoga Festival - 2019-05-18 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Montevallo Yoga Festival - 2019-05-18 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Montevallo Yoga Festival - 2019-05-18 07:00:00 iCalendar - Montevallo Yoga Festival - 2019-05-18 07:00:00

University of Montevallo College Drive, Montevallo, Alabama 35115

Montevallo Yoga Festival, MOYO Fest, is a one- of- a- kind event in central Alabama. The third annual festival is a day-long event that takes place on May 18, 2019. The MOYO Fest offers a variety of yoga, health and wellness activities and workshops for all levels and stages of life. It is designed to welcome anyone who is interested in learning not only about yoga but health and wellness. Local health and wellness vendors, and two delicious and healthful meals are also included in the day's activities.

Info
University of Montevallo College Drive, Montevallo, Alabama 35115 View Map
Festivals & Fairs, Health & Wellness
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Montevallo Yoga Festival - 2019-05-18 07:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Montevallo Yoga Festival - 2019-05-18 07:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Montevallo Yoga Festival - 2019-05-18 07:00:00 iCalendar - Montevallo Yoga Festival - 2019-05-18 07:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours