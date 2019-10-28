Monday at the Movies "Rope"

to Google Calendar - Monday at the Movies "Rope" - 2019-10-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monday at the Movies "Rope" - 2019-10-28 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monday at the Movies "Rope" - 2019-10-28 14:00:00 iCalendar - Monday at the Movies "Rope" - 2019-10-28 14:00:00

Library Theatre at the Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Dr, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Join us for this monthly movie showing! FREE refreshments! Showings are at 2pm and 6:30pm. Call 444-7820 for more information.

Just before hosting a dinner party, Philip Morgan (Farley Granger) and Brandon Shaw (John Dall) strangle a mutual friend to death with a piece of rope, purely as a Nietzsche-inspired philosophical exercise. Hiding the body in a chest upon which they then arrange a buffet dinner, the pair welcome their guests, including the victim's oblivious fiancée (Joan Chandler) and the college professor (James Stewart) whose lectures inadvertently inspired the killing.

PG 1h 20min

Info

Library Theatre at the Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Dr, Hoover, Alabama 35216 View Map
Film
205-444-7820
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Monday at the Movies "Rope" - 2019-10-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monday at the Movies "Rope" - 2019-10-28 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monday at the Movies "Rope" - 2019-10-28 14:00:00 iCalendar - Monday at the Movies "Rope" - 2019-10-28 14:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours