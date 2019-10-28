Monday at the Movies "Rope"

Join us for this monthly movie showing! FREE refreshments! Showings are at 2pm and 6:30pm. Call 444-7820 for more information.

Just before hosting a dinner party, Philip Morgan (Farley Granger) and Brandon Shaw (John Dall) strangle a mutual friend to death with a piece of rope, purely as a Nietzsche-inspired philosophical exercise. Hiding the body in a chest upon which they then arrange a buffet dinner, the pair welcome their guests, including the victim's oblivious fiancée (Joan Chandler) and the college professor (James Stewart) whose lectures inadvertently inspired the killing.

PG 1h 20min