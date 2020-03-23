Monday at the Movies. 2 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. The Library Theatre. The true story that follows Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she teams with her husband to bring a groundbreaking case before the US Court of Appeals and overturn a century of gender discrimination (PG-13, 2018, 120 min.). Stars Felicity Jones and Armie Hammer. Free admission and refreshments. 444-7820
Library Theatre at the Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Dr, Hoover, Alabama 35216
