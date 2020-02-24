Monday at the Movies. 2 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. The Library Theatre. When a bouncer from the Bronx, is hired to drive Dr. Don Shirley, a world-class black pianist, on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South, they must rely on The Green Book to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for African-Americans. Inspired by a true friendship. Stars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali. 444-7820