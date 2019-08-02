OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents the Miracle Worker Movie and Comments by Helen Keller's Great-Grandniece. Following the film showing, Keller Johnson Thompson will describe her great-grandaunt, Helen Keller. An Alabama Bicentennial program with free admission. Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road; 1:00pm to 3:00pm. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information as well as additional course offerings.
THE MIRACLE WORKER MOVIE AND COMMENTS BY HELEN KELLER'S GREAT-GRANDNIECE
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Hoover, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Film, History
