Mindfulness Awareness Practice and Recovery Workshop

This dynamic workshop explores effective, evidence-based tools to support the process of recovery. Participants will learn the basics of a mindfulness awareness practice that can apply to each person’s life experience. We’ll explore the limitation of mental ruts and how to move beyond, and into the benefits of mindfulness awareness. Participants are invited to explore body awareness as a means of grounding in order to move away from patterns that dominate. Invitations for exploration are combined with group sharing circles. This is not a religious practice. No experience necessary.

Outcomes:

• Feeling of calm

• Feeling of increased connection

• Increased optimism

• Lower heart rate

• Confidence in an evidence-based tool

A﻿bout the Facilitator:

Anne Markham Bailey is passionate about supporting people in their journey of recovery. A poet, writer, experienced meditation instructor, mindfulness awareness practitioner, certified Forest Bathing guide, labyrinth facilitator, and yoga instructor. Anne has worked with Pam and Steve Moore as a yoga and awareness instructor for five years, facilitated yoga sessions with St Mary’s Group home, offer online classes in creative awareness, and the author of “The Practice of Being,” a guide to mindfulness awareness practice. Anne regularly offer classes, workshops, and public talks.