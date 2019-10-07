OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Milestones of Birmingham's History with instructors from Vulcan Park Museum. The focus will be on the history of Birmingham and the significance of Vulcan Park, home to the world's largest cast iron statue as well Birmingham's most comprehensive history museum.

The series will include a special presentation on the historic train depot, Terminal Station, highlighting the current exhibit in the Linn-Henley Gallery inside the museum. An Alabama Bicentennial series program.