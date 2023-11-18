Microsoft Office: Business Skills

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

This class is designed to introduce users to some useful features of Microsoft Word and Excel, with a focus on business-related applications. Topics will include creating letterheads, user-completed forms, and bookmarks in Word; using VLOOKUP; and creating mail merge documents using Word and Excel. Previous experience with Word and Excel is recommended. The class is free of charge.

Location: Training Center

