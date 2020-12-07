Mental Health Monday Addressing Grief with Art Therapy

Join us for this month’s Virtual Mental Health Monday on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 6pm CT // 7pm ET. Guest speakers, Drs. Patricia D. Isis and Christianne Strang, will share their professional insight into addressing grief with art therapy.

About the Guest Speakers // Patricia Isis holds a Ph.D in the expressive therapies with an emphasis on art therapy. Dr. Isis is a licensed mental health counselor and qualified supervisor in Florida and a registered board certified art therapist and credentialed supervisor. Patricia became a Certified Mindful Self-Compassion teacher in 2017 She facilitates mindful self-compassion classes, and mindfulness trainings as well as providing direct services in the public schools and private practice.

More information is available on her website www.MiamiArtTherapy.com.

Christianne Strang is a board-certified art therapist with 25 years of clinical art therapy experience. She earned her M.A. in Art Therapy from Vermont College of Norwich University in 1987, and has served as treasurer for the American Art Therapy Association and for the Art Therapy Credentials Board. In July 2015 she will take office as the President-Elect of the American Art Therapy Association.

Recently Dr. Strang has begun extending her research towards increased clinical relevance using molecular, imaging, and electrophysiological techniques to characterize the pathophysiological changes in the retinas of transgenic mice that serve as a model for Alzheimer’s disease. She is actively involved in the didactic and laboratory training of students in the Departments of Vision Sciences, Psychology, and Neurobiology, and received the President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching in March of 2015. She is co-course director for the UAB introductory undergraduate and graduate introductory neurobiology courses held at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab.

Please contact Lauren Edwards with any questions (laurenme@uab.edu).