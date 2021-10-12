Megalodon: The Missing Puzzle Piece?

Jun Ebersole explores the significance of the discovery of a new species of fossil — a “mega-toothed” shark nicknamed the “Bryant Shark.” Registration preferred.

The discovery in Alabama of several new ancient shark species alive during the Late Cretaceous period shows the origins of the Megalodon.

The McWane Center's director of collections, Jun Ebersole, will discuss the implications of such a find and his ongoing research into these massive "mega-toothed" species. Open to all ages.

Registration is strongly encouraged. Sign up and receive presentation handouts by email. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information.

Location: Hoover Public Library Fitzgerald Room