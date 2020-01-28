OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Medical Home Visits Are Back with Jay Jones, Business Director of Home Instead Senior Care, a program designed to keep seniors in their homes. In the 1940s, 40% of medical interactions took place in the home. Now, under the Affordable Care Act, medical house calls are making a comeback. Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete course listings.
Medical Home Visits Are Back
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Hoover, Alabama 35209
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Hoover, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
