Masterworks: Prokofiev's Fifth Symphony

Set in four movements, Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony explores the ins and outs of a country ravaged by war and culminates with a poignant question, what comes after victory? Registration opens December 23, 2022. Register with your library card to check out tickets to the Alabama Symphony Orchestra's Masterworks Series. Limit of 2 tickets per library card. Tickets available for pickup January 7-14 at the Library Plaza desk. Call 205-444-7821 for more information. Tickets made available through a partnership with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra. LOCATION: Jemison Concert Hall, 1200 10th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294. Program to Include: Carlos Izcaray: Geometric Unity. Julio Racine: Concertino for Clarinet and Orchestra. Carlos Izcaray: Clarinet Concerto. Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5.