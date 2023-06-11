Mass & Mardis Gras Celebration/Rev. Vernon Huguley 30th Anniversary

St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Hoover will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of priesthood of the Rev. Vernon Huguley with mass and a Mardi Gras celebration.

Location: 2061 Patton Chapel Road

3:30 p.m. Mass

4:30 p.m. Festivities begin in the parish hall (room located across from the main church doors). Will include the junior king and queen of the Pritchard Carnival Association's 2023 Mardi Gras, Jamal Wigfall and Ciara Rogers (both of Mobile), and music performed by the Bay City Brass Band. Huguley plans to distribute personalized handkerchiefs for a "second line" procession (part of the Mardi Gras tradition), prepare 10 cakes of different flavors for the event and wear a customized costume. Food will be traditional Mardi Gras fare with red beans and rice, etc. There will be a photo booth. More than 11 priests plan from all parts of the Birmingham Diocese plan to attend.

There is no cost to attend; but RSVPs are needed.To date, 500 people have responded. Contact Vernon at 205-822-4480 for more details.