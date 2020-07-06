Mason Music Camp For Beginners

June 8-12 (Session 1) – Greystone Studio

June 22-26 (Session 2) – Mountain Brook Studio

July 6-10 (Session 3) – Bluff Park Studio

July 20-24 (Session 4) – Cahaba Heights Studio

July 27-31 (Session 5) – Cahaba Heights Studio

For students who have little or no experience with music and may be wondering which instrument is right for them, Mason Music offers a half-day music camp in the summer that allows each student the opportunity to learn how to sing and play instruments like the guitar, piano, drums and violin.

Each student will spend time with a teacher in small groups working and learning the basics of these instruments. There are also larger group activities, crafts and games that will involve the whole camp. The goal of this camp is to allow students to explore their interest on several instruments and learn general music concepts like pitch and rhythm, all while having a whole lot of fun!

NEW! Early bird drop off and late pick up are now available at each session of Mason Music Camp For Beginners:

Early bird drop off starts at 8:30 am – $5 per day

Late pick up ends at 12:30 pm – $5 per day

https://masonmusicstudios.com/camp/mason-music-camp-for-beginners/