Mary Chapin Carpenter & Shawn Colvin

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin will embark on a series of tour dates throughout the fall of 2019. Carpenter and Colvin — longtime friends for over 30 years — will appear on stage together as an intimate acoustic duo, swapping songs and sharing stories. These special shows will feature the acclaimed songwriters performing material from their vast catalogues, as well as some of their favorite songs.

Carpenter’s songs speak to the most personal of life’s details and the most universal. Carpenter’s most recent release, “Sometimes Just the Sky,” a celebration of her acclaimed 30-year recording career, features new versions of some of the singer’s most beloved songs plus one newly penned track.

Colvin won her first Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album with her debut album, “Steady On,” in 1989. She has been a mainstay of the contemporary folk music scene ever since, releasing 12 superlative albums and establishing herself as an enduring talent. Colvin was recently recognized for her career accomplishments when she was honored with the 2016 Lifetime Achievement Trailblazer Award by the Americana Music Association. In September 2019, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the release of “Steady On,” Colvin will be releasing a special, newly recorded all-acoustic version of that landmark album.