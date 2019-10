Nov. 20-23: Market Noel. Finley Center at Hoover Metropolitan Complex. Holiday market with more than 100 vendors, benefiting Junior League of Birmingham charitable projects, 7-10 p.m. Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. General admission $12; 3-day pass (Thursday-Saturday) $28. Visit marketnoel.net.Â