Make a Book! Class Series

Learn all the basics of making an exposed spine book! We will talk about the tools used, learn how to cover a cover, learn pamphlet, straight, gathered and French herringbone stitches! This four-week series is $150 and includes all supplies on Tuesdays beginning January 21 - February 11 6PM to 9PM.

Tangled Stones Studio 736B Shades Mountain Plaza, Hoover, Alabama 35226 View Map
