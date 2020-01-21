Learn all the basics of making an exposed spine book! We will talk about the tools used, learn how to cover a cover, learn pamphlet, straight, gathered and French herringbone stitches! This four-week series is $150 and includes all supplies on Tuesdays beginning January 21 - February 11 6PM to 9PM.
Make a Book! Class Series
Tangled Stones Studio 736B Shades Mountain Plaza, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
