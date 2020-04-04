Birmingham Children’s Theatre is thrilled to partner with Alabama Public Television and Southern Research to host their SECOND ANNUAL SCIENCE EXHIBITION on Saturday, April 4th, 2020.

This year’s theme, THE MAGIC OF SCIENCE, celebrates human innovation, curiosity, and scientific understanding. Students in grades 3rd through 8th are invited to select a scientific innovation that was once viewed as magic, research and document the historical understanding and modern scientific developments, then design and implement an experiment or project that demonstrates the innovation and discuss the history of its shift from magic to science. Students may work individually or in groups. First, Second, and Third place prizes will be awarded to individual students and groups in both the Elementary School Category (3rd - 5th grades) and the Middle School Category (6th -8th grades).

Before the awards ceremony, students will have to opportunity to interact with the judges, who are leading scientists and researchers from across the STEM fields. Participating students are encouraged to ask these professionals questions about their lives, education, and current work during the talk back time. All participating students and their sponsoring teachers will also receive a complimentary ticket to The Sword in the Stone performance held that day.

Who: Alabama Public Television, Birmingham Children’s Theatre & Southern Research

What: Magic of Science Exhibition

When: Saturday, April 4th from 12:30 - 2:30pm

Where: The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC)

2130 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. Birmingham, AL 35203

Entry forms are due March 4th, 2020 and can be found at http://www.bct123.org/science-fair