OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Lurleen Wallace with instructor Joanne Bruer, retired professor of history, Jacksonville State University. Lurleen was the wife of Governor George Wallace and succeeded him after he had fulfilled his first term. The Alabama Constitution until 1968 did not allow a governor to serve two consecutive terms. However, he ran again after her death. Lurleen was Alabama's first woman Governor, serving from January 1967 until her death in May 1968. Course is over two sessions, July 25 and August 1, 2:00-3:30pm. Free Admission.