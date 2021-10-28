Lunch & Learn with Lea Davis

Presentation of gothic horror history and elements.

Join Lea Davis for a Halloween Lunch and Learn about the history and elements of gothic horror. Spontaneous combustion, death by chandelier, and Mia Farrow will all be explored as we learn how gothic horror lets us deal with the real horrors of life: aging and death.

East 59 Café - Lee Branch

701 Doug Baker Blvd.

Hoover, AL 35242

Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information.