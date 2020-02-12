We Love OLLI Party

North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road , Hoover, Alabama 35242

Valentine's is a great time to share the love. Bring a friend to this party to meet new friends to enjoy light refreshments and learn about OLLI of Greater Birmingham and new programs for adults being offered at the North Shelby Library. OLLI is part of The University of Alabama College of Continuing Studies and for a complete listing of OLLI programs in the Birmingham area see olli.ua.edu.

Info

Education & Learning
205-348-6482
