Longleaf Liberty Park Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Community Celebration

Longleaf Liberty Park 451 Liberty Parkway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35242

Longleaf Liberty Park – Birmingham’s newest assisted living, memory support and short-term respite care community – is celebrating their grand opening with a community open house and ribbon cutting ceremony, featuring live music, an elegant buffet and hors d’oeuvres, and guided tours. To attend this free open house event, a reservation is required as space is limited.

Longleaf features unique amenities such as a sports lounge, outdoor patios with beautiful river views, several gourmet dining venues to support the community’s all-day dining philosophy, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an art studio, a theater and a library. The community is situated by the Cahaba River, in the Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook communities, with convenient highway access and close proximity to hotels, restaurants, shopping and Grandview Medical Center.

Longleaf was developed by Braemar Partners and is managed by Birmingham-based Greenbrier Senior Living.

For more information or directions, visit LongleafLibertyPark.com.

