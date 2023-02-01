Live on the Plaza: The Whispering Tree

New York-based multi-instrumental folk duo make their Hoover debut. The moniker The Whispering Tree is rife with imagery and symbolism. One interpretation is the subtle call of natural forces, as if listening to the noises trees make as wind passes through them may mystically reveal answers or profound truths. It’s a “call of the wild” ideal, but for the Franco-American folk-rock duo the concept of The Whispering Tree spoke to them during a period of aimlessness. LOCATION: Plaza Wing