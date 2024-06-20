Live on the Plaza: Shane Parish

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Athens, Georgia based guitarist

Athens, Georgia-based guitarist Shane Parish devotes much of his time to developing his singular and expressive musicianship. He is a self-taught player who communicates through emotion, unexpected melodicism, technical whimsy, a nuanced sense of form and rich timbral variety, simultaneously drawing from the guitar’s history and aiming for its future.

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Entertainment, events, Library
2054447820
to
Google Calendar - Live on the Plaza: Shane Parish - 2024-06-20 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live on the Plaza: Shane Parish - 2024-06-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live on the Plaza: Shane Parish - 2024-06-20 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live on the Plaza: Shane Parish - 2024-06-20 19:00:00 ical