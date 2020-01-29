Live on the Plaza: George Griffin and the Firebirds

Bluesy southern rock band brings a fiery mix of originals and classics.

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist George Griffin heads up George Griffin and the Firebirds. You may know George from his time in George and the G-Men. This is a new team of talented folks who back George’s gutsy style in a way no one else can. George Griffin and the Firebirds entertain Birmingham and surrounding areas with their unique flavor of southern rock. The band plays classics as well as original blues and rock and will have you tapping your feet to their driving rhythms.