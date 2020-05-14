Live From My Living Room with Prana Crafter

We miss the joy of live music. Live From My Living Room helps us connect again. We're happy to welcome multi-instrumentalist William Sol of Prana Crafter from his home outside of Seattle.

Prana Crafter is William Sol, a musical mystic who blends the raw energies of nature with guitars, synthesizers, singing bowls, and a dose of flow-consciousness. The resulting sonic nectar flows out from the amplifier, cascading in the mind of the listener, splashing mantras against the listener’s third ear. Some music is meant to entertain, to be consumed like flashing patterns on a TV screen. Not so with the music of Prana Crafter. This music is a sonic-tapestry of energies that are meant to envelop the listener and deliver a message that, as Sol puts it, cannot be known through symbol or through sign.