Live From My Living Room with Gelareh Pour

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Live From My Living Room is a weekly online concert series. This week we're thrilled to bring you Gelareh Pour, live from her home in Melbourne, Australia.

Live From My Living Room is a weekly online concert series. This week we're thrilled to bring you Gelareh Pour, live from her home in Melbourne, Australia.

This performance will stream on our Facebook and YouTube pages. Direct links to both will be posted here soon.

Gelareh Pour is an Iranian born classically trained multi-instrumentalist and singer, largely performing on the kamancheh (Persian spiked fiddle). Currently based in Melbourne, Australia, Gelareh leads experimental groups Gelareh Pour's Garden and ZÖJ, and regularly collaborates with artists from all walks of life. Gelareh's music explores the duality of multiculturalism and true cross-cultural experimentation. She's a finalist for Australia's Art Music Awards 2020 for Excellence in Experimental Music.

