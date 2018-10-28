Little Donkey To Participate In Annual Witches Ride On OCT. 28

Since its inception in 2012, the Homewood Witches Ride has grown to become one of the area’s most popular Halloween fundraising events. Little Donkey’s Homewood location began hosting the post-ride celebration to support the fundraiser’s efforts back in 2013. Each year, the restaurant donatesa portion of its proceeds from the day to the Homewood Witches Ride, which benefits the American Cancer Society.

Following this year’s ride, Little Donkey Homewood will be offering a post-ride “toast” with sparkling margaritas for the witches and free kids meals for each of the participants’ children from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Little Donkey Food Truck will also be serving bites as part of the pre-ride festivities in Homewood Park, held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.