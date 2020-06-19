Lettermen USA Clays For Heroes

Join Lettermen of the USA at Selwood Farm in Alpine, Alabama Friday, June 19th at 8am for the inaugural “Clays for Heroes” clay target shoot to benefit honorably discharged veterans in need and the Goode Foundation for their fight against ALS.

Sporting clays is the fastest growing shotgun sport in the world. Teams of four will get the chance to challenge themselves and show off their shooting skills by aiming for clay targets on a course with a varying number of stations. Each of Selwood's clay shooting stations provides the shooter with a different pair of target presentations. Many people refer to this game as "golf with a shotgun.”

After a morning of shooting, sit down to a delicious lunch provided by Bob Sykes Bar B Q and relax while the winners of the games and the best shooters are announced.

Please remember that your sponsorships and donations are tax-deductible and help support the mission of Lettermen of the USA goal to help our veterans and former college football players in need. What a great way to spend a Friday morning outdoors doing what you love while supporting a great cause. We’ll see you there!

Lettermen of the USA is a national charitable organization of former college athletes, as well as active and former coaches who have teamed up to help serve honorably discharged veterans, wounded veterans, and former college players in need and proving that rival teams and rival fan bases can work together to achieve a common goal. LotUSA is an all-volunteer organization that relies on donations to continue the mission of providing ADA-compliant home renovations, personal mobility aids, specialized vehicles and funds for medical expenses.

The Goode Foundation is a nonprofit whose mission is to support patients and families affected by ALS ( Lou Gehrig’s Disease) and inspire the educational pursuit of treatment alternatives and research for a cure.