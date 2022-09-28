Language Lab
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Open computer lab time to give speakers of other languages an opportunity to access the library's online English as a Second Language resources. There will be additional English practice each week in the library's training center. Participants will have access to a computer and interactive programs such as Mango Languages, Pronunciator and ProCitizen. An attendant will be available for technical assistance. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7800 for more information. LOCATION: Training Center
