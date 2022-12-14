Language Lab

Open computer lab time to give speakers of other languages an opportunity to access the Hoover Public Library's online English as a Second Language resources.

Participants will have access to a computer and interactive programs such as Mango Languages, Pronunciator and ProCitizen. An attendant will be available for technical assistance.

Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7800 for more information.

LOCATION: Hoover Public Library Training Center