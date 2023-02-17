Kindness Summit: Nonprofit Volunteer Fair

Random acts of kindness can become contagious! If you are looking for a volunteer opportunity, join this nonprofit volunteer fair.

What are you doing for others? If you find yourself seeking opportunities to give of your time, hear from a panel of experts from local nonprofits that depend on volunteers like you. This volunteer fair will allow potential volunteers to learn about local organizations in a low-pressure, casual environment. The fair also provides organizations with the opportunity to increase public awareness about their missions and find much-needed volunteers.

LOCATION: Theatre Level