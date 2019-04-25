Please help Hoover City Schools in spreading the word to parents whose oldest child is just entering kindergarten. Early kindergarten enrollment is very important as the school's administrators plan for next year. Kindergarten numbers prove critical in that they help schools staff accordingly for the upcoming school year.

Hoover City Schools' district-wide enrollment date for 2019-2020 kindergarteners and new students is Thursday, April 25, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. All Hoover City Schools elementary schools will be open that afternoon for families to enroll up and coming kindergarteners and students who will be new to Hoover City Schools for the fall.

A list of schools' addresses/phone numbers can be found on the Hoover City Schools webpage. To determine your school zoning for the upcoming school year, visit this link: https://bit.ly/2GvYXlE

Documents Necessary for Registration:

Current Lease Agreement or Recorded Deed

Current Utility Bill (water, power or gas)

Original Birth Certificate

Original Social Security Card (voluntary)

Immunization Form (Alabama IMMPRINT Certificate)

Government Issued Photo Identification (for parent/guardian)

Custody Papers/Marriage Certificate (if applicable)