Kick Off Kindergarten
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Celebrate this milestone with a party just for Kindergarteners and their caregivers!
Are you starting Kindergarten? Congratulations, and welcome to the class of 2036! Choose a "Going to Kindergarten" button, grab a starting-school picture book to check out, and rotate through a variety of stations that mirror the school day -- art, library, math, music, recess, science, and snack.
Location: Youth Program Room
