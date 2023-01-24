Birmingham Restaurant Week 2023 Preview Party

Birmingham Restaurant Week’s Preview Party will give a sneak peek of what restaurants will be serving on their menus. The preview party is Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces Visitor Center, 20 32nd St. N. in Birmingham.

Ten restaurants will serve a signature bite to be enjoyed alongside drinks from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Stella Artois with Adams Beverages, United Johnson Brothers and Coca-Cola United. Restaurants include Sol Y Luna, Tasty Town, Michael’s Restaurant, Sabor Latino, The Yard at The Elyton, Roots & Revelry, Rusty’s BBQ, Filter Coffee Parlor and more.

Preview Party tickets are $25 per person and include one drink ticket. A limited number of walk-up tickets can be purchased at the event for $30 each. Purchase tickets at bhamrestaurantweek.com/events/.

The 2023 winter edition of Birmingham Restaurant Week will take place Thursday, Jan. 26, through Saturday, Feb. 4. Visit bhamrestaurantweek.com to see participating locations, special menus and more.

