Kick off Birmingham Restaurant Week 2022 at the Preview Party!

Birmingham Restaurant Week’s (BRW) signature event is the Preview Party sponsored by EventWorks! Come taste and see what participating BRW restaurants will be serving on their menus and kick off the start of Restaurant Week with us! Get a sneak peek into all things BRW Tuesday, July 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Farrell, 2719 19th St. S., Homewood, AL 35209.

Ten BRW restaurants will serve a signature bite to be enjoyed alongside drinks from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Dulce Vida Tequila, John Emerald Bourbon, Stella Artois with Adams Beverages and United Johnson Brothers, Red Diamond Coffee & Tea and Coca-Cola United. Restaurants include Michael's Restaurant, Roots & Revelry, Sol Y Luna, Avondale Common House, Bay Leaf Indian, The Yard at Elyton Hotel, Farrelly’s Southern Bar & Kitchen, Slice Pizza and Blueroot. Join us as we kick off Birmingham’s hit culinary and beverage event with enough sips and dishes to go around!

Preview Party tickets are $25 per person and include one drink ticket. A limited number of walk-up tickets can be purchased at the event for $30 each. Purchase your tickets now before they sell out at bhamrestaurantweek.com/events/.

BRW 2022 - Summer Edition presented by Spire will take place Thursday, July 21 through Saturday, July 30. Hungry for more information? Visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com to see participating locations, special menus and more!