Join us for Pizza, Beer, Fun and Games! Buy your ticket for only $25 and enjoy several variations of Pizza and Beer, Browse our Marketplace - PLUS have a chance to win a 3 night/4 day vacation to Margaritaville Resort in Hollywood, Fla.

Help Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue save even more lives! 1,000 cat lives saved and counting!

Live music by Conner Patrick!

Silent Auction!

Kitty Kat Market Place!

Join in the fun with a game of Heads or Tails!