Kashmir Awareness and Fundraiser

Soiree Event Gallery 2132 Lornaridge Ln Lornaridge Ln, Hoover, Alabama 35216

The ongoing crisis in Kashmir has barely received any media coverage although it's currently one of the worst massacres in the world.

Not only is the Indian Government responsible for over 100,000 Kashmiri people murdered and over 10,000 Kashmiri women raped, but they have implemented a blackout on all of Kashmir preventing people from using internet and phones to contact the outside world. This event will provide you with more awareness as well as collect any funds, if you can, to lobby together against these atrocities.

Dinner will be Provided.

Tickets are $5. You can pay at the door or on Eventbrite.com

