Junior League of Birmingham’s Virtual Market Noel

The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) is bringing a sleigh full of holiday cheer during its first virtual Market Noel, taking place Nov. 17-22, 2020.

As a result of COVID-19 safety precautions, shopping will occur through a virtual marketplace and all special events will be held virtually. With the purchase of a $15 General Admission ticket, patrons have access to the Market Noel virtual marketplace Tuesday, Nov. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 22.

The online market features more than 50 stores from across the nation. With items including home decor, clothing and accessories, gift and holiday items, food and much more, there is something for everyone. The virtual marketplace allows customers to shop their favorite stores from the comfort and safety of their own home while still supporting the Junior League’s mission.

Market Noel will consist of various virtual events throughout the week of Nov. 16-22, including Preview Noel, JLB hearts Birmingham, Jingle and Flamingle Fiesta Pack, Brunch with the Big Guy and Market Noel 2020 Flamingle & Flock. For the best way to experience Market Noel’s holiday party packs, you can purchase a $250 Ho! Ho! Trio ticket and receive both the Jingle & Flamingle Fiesta and Brunch with the Big Guy party packs and receive a free Preview Noel ticket.

The JLB is also excited to announce a new Market Noel feature this year - complete and mini “The Elf Made Me Do It” kits! These 24 and 7-day kits have everything parents (and the elf!) need for a very merry and mischievous December for your kids!

Other ways to participate in this year’s festivities include entry into the Drink up Grinches, Diamond Drop sponsored by Diamond’s Direct, Cigar Drop and Avani Rupa Fine Jewelers Party Package Chance contests. More information on Market Noel’s special events can be found at https://www.marketnoel.net/pages/special-events.

Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 40 community projects benefiting women and children in need in Birmingham. In 2019, over $218,000 was raised from the event; these funds helped provide 84 packs of diapers to the JLB Diaper Bank, prepare 84 meals to elderly persons in Jefferson County through Meals on Wheels and allow over 84 provisional members to receive leadership training through the JLB’s annual provisional retreat.

For more information about Market Noel or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.marketnoel.net/.