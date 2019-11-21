Junior League of Birmingham: JLB Hearts Bham

On Thurs. Nov. 21, 6-9 p.m., Junior League of Birmingham’s Hearts Birmingham will take place, an event centered on celebrating the city, will take place.

The night will feature free food from different vendors, live performances from area high schools, an “exclusive” teachers lounge, games and more. A fun event that is all about family and community! Join us for a night that’s all about Birmingham and school pride.

Tickets can be purchased at marketnoel.net and go toward funding the Junior League of Birmingham community projects including Backpack Buddies, Mobile Food Pantry, JLB Second Servings and Meals on Wheels, all of which provide food to children, families, homeless teens and the elderly.