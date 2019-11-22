Junior League of Birmingham: Cheers and Beers

This year, Market Noel will host Cheers and Beers on Fri. Nov. 22. Bring friends as you enjoy an assortment of beer and wine while enjoying light bites from Taziki’s. Shopping will be available and all proceeds benefit the JLB.

Tickets can be purchased at marketnoel.net and go toward funding the Junior League of Birmingham community projects including Backpack Buddies, Mobile Food Pantry, JLB Second Servings and Meals on Wheels, all of which provide food to children, families, homeless teens and the elderly.