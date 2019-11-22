Junior League of Birmingham: Cheers and Beers

to Google Calendar - Junior League of Birmingham: Cheers and Beers - 2019-11-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Junior League of Birmingham: Cheers and Beers - 2019-11-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Junior League of Birmingham: Cheers and Beers - 2019-11-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Junior League of Birmingham: Cheers and Beers - 2019-11-22 18:00:00

Finley Center 1000 RV Trace, Hoover, Alabama 35244

This year, Market Noel will host Cheers and Beers on Fri. Nov. 22. Bring friends as you enjoy an assortment of beer and wine while enjoying light bites from Taziki’s. Shopping will be available and all proceeds benefit the JLB.

Tickets can be purchased at marketnoel.net and go toward funding the Junior League of Birmingham community projects including Backpack Buddies, Mobile Food Pantry, JLB Second Servings and Meals on Wheels, all of which provide food to children, families, homeless teens and the elderly.

Info

Finley Center 1000 RV Trace, Hoover, Alabama 35244 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Fashion & Trunk Shows, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Junior League of Birmingham: Cheers and Beers - 2019-11-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Junior League of Birmingham: Cheers and Beers - 2019-11-22 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Junior League of Birmingham: Cheers and Beers - 2019-11-22 18:00:00 iCalendar - Junior League of Birmingham: Cheers and Beers - 2019-11-22 18:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours