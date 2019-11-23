Junior League of Birmingham: Brunch with the Big Guy

On Sun. Nov. 23 Market Noel will feature Brunch with the Big Guy. Bring your family and enjoy brunch Santa, with seatings at 8:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

Tickets, which are limited in number, include breakfast bites and beverages, a picture with Santa and a chance to win four VIP tickets to the Polar Express.

Tickets can be purchased at marketnoel.net and go toward funding the Junior League of Birmingham community projects including Backpack Buddies, Mobile Food Pantry, JLB Second Servings and Meals on Wheels, all of which provide food to children, families, homeless teens and the elderly.