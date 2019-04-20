Judy M. Merritt 5K Run and Eggstravaganza

The 5th Annual Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K and EGGstravaganza will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Veterans Park on Valleydale Road and you do not want to miss it.

“This fun and exciting event will combine a great 5K run and a massive free Easter egg hunt for the community,” said Jefferson State Event Coordinator Libby Holmes. “The 5K race is always great, but the free Kid’s Festival and age-specific egg hunt will really make this a special event.”

Registration for the 5K is $20 ($15 for students and those 18 years old and under). The free community egg hunt (10:00 a.m.) will provide various age sections, more than 3000 eggs, and great prizes. The Family Fun Day (from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.) will feature pictures with the Easter Bunny and the Chick-fil-A cows, face painting, glitter tattoos, bounce houses, inflatable slides, music, a kick-ball tournament and more.

In the 5K Race, awards will be given to 1st, 2nd & 3rd place overall, and the top male & female runners in these categories: 12 & Under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60+.

This community event began in 2015 to help honor Jefferson State’s late President Judy M. Merritt who served as president for 35 years.

Event schedule for Saturday, April 20: 9:00 a.m. 5K Race9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Free Kids Festival10:00 a.m. Free Age Specific Egg Hunt

For complete details and registration information, go to www.jeffersonstate.edu/5K.