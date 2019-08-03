Our annual Journey of Hope supports the advancement of medicine, technology, and therapies for people living with disabilities. Spend an evening getting to know United Ability as we follow the journeys of families whose lives have been forever changed through our programs. Enjoy an excited performance by America's Got Talent, Brian King Joseph, The King of Violin
Journey of Hope
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave. S., Hoover, Alabama
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave. S., Hoover, Alabama
Charity & Fundraisers, entertainment
Upcoming Events