Job Fair

Finley Center 1000 RV Trace, Hoover, Alabama 35244

The Alabama National Guard and Soldier Citizens for Life group are sponsoring a job fair that will feature an expected 80 to 100 companies from a wide variety of fields, including healthcare, banking, restaurants, hotels, law enforcement, construction and trucking. It is designed for veterans but open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Finley Center 1000 RV Trace, Hoover, Alabama 35244
