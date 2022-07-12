Jazzy Ash
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Original tunes and some of the great classic songs from blues, Ragtime, jazz, zydeco, and swing share the encouraging, multicultural story of Jazz in America. Seating is limited and first come first served. All party must be present to sit together. Arriving early is recommended. Call 205-444-7830 for more information. LOCATION: Theatre Level
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Kids & Family, Library