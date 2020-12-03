Come out safely, but please mingle with us in true Italian style after work for a socially-distanced Italian Cocktails class. You will learn about the history and some fun facts behind some of these super famous Italian drinks: Prosecco, Limoncello, Aperol Spritz. Price is $35 per person + taxes. Tickets include cocktails class, dinner, 3 cocktails samples, taxes and gratuity. Spots are VERY limited, so secure yours in advance!

Due to Covid-19, our in-person events are offered with limited capacity. They will follow all CDC guidelines concerning sanitation and social distancing. No buffet will be served, each participant will receive individual meal service.

MUST REGISTER TO ATTEND.

For any questions text us at 205-623-6004 or email info@cookingwithculture.com

MENU:

Sicilian Salad, Herbed Crostini, Garlic Knot Rolls, Bruschettas, Pasta Marinara and Meatballs, White Chocolate Bread Pudding