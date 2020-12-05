Italian Christmas Cookies Class
Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato 610 Preserve Pkwy Suite 100, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Join us to learn how to make the authentic Italian White Biscotti cookies for Christmas just like our nonnas did! During this hands-on class, led by Chef Benard and Giuliana Russo-Skinner, all participants will learn how to make the perfect Christmas cookies while learning about their history and some fun facts! Price is $35 per person + taxes. Tickets include hands-on class, ingredients, full lunch and recipes! Spots are limited, so secure yours in advance!
For any questions text us at 205-623-6004 or email us
LUNCH MENU: Italian Salad, Herbed Crostinis, Bruschetta, Pasta & Meatballs, Chocolate Cannolis, Cookies Samples