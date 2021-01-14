Italian Charcuterie Wine Dinner with Chef Sully

For our first event of 2021, we are excited to welcome Guest Chef Sully who will teach us how to make Italian charcuterie from scratch! This exclusive class will be accompanied by 4 Italian fine wines and a nice sit-down dinner. Price of tickets is $65 per person and it includes the cultural & culinary class, 4 glasses of wines, full-course dinner and gratuity.

Spots are limited and they sell out fast, so secure yours in advance!

Wines:

Bolla, Prosecco

Villa Pozzi, Nero d’Avola

Santi, Valpolicella Classico Superiore Solane

Stella Rosa, Moscato d’Asti

A sit-down dinner will be served: Olive Tapenade, Antipasti Platter, Not your Nonna's balls, Pistachio Cannolis + 4 wines